Letter to the Editor - After the "fun." July 5, 2017

Letter to the Editor - After the "fun." July 5, 2017

After the "fun."  July 5, 2017.  Fireworks' debris just picked up on my morning beach walk. I'm sure there will be more flotsam as the waves wash more of the hour's long display's debris into the coves.  This , multiplied thousands of times on Maine's thousands of lakes and ponds, and we are talking about considerable amounts of debris pollution.







