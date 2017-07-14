You are here

HomeTop Stories › Letter to the Editor - As a retiree here in Maine, I am now completely disgusted and discouraged ›

Letter to the Editor - As a retiree here in Maine, I am now completely disgusted and discouraged

Fri
14
Jul

Letter to the Editor - As a retiree here in Maine, I am now completely disgusted and discouraged

Submitted by admin on Fri, 07/14/2017 - 11:35am

As a retiree here in Maine, I am now completely disgusted and discouraged. All retirees should join me in the realization that your needs are being ignored by the state government. The state budget just passed does not include any of the proposed changes to the state income tax structure for retirees.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 