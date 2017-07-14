LINDA E. BOHANON

Baileyville – Linda Elaine Bohanon, 71, passed away at her home on July 9, 2017 with her family by her side. Linda was born to Lindsay and Ruth (Burlock) Foss on May 15, 1946 in Princeton. Above all, her pride and joy was her family. She spent countless hours decorating her home for holidays, no matter which one, she loved to decorate but would go above and beyond at Christmas time when she proudly displayed her extensive collection of Christopher Radko ornaments.

Linda also loved to travel. She recently took a trip to Disney, which was probably her favorite place to visit, as she loved Mickey Mouse. She traveled with friends to many destinations around the country sightseeing and shopping. She was thrilled to have had the opportunity to visit Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI, known as the World’s Largest Christmas Store. Linda was a kind, genuine lady who enjoyed her time to the full extent, she will be missed by many.

Linda was predeceased by her father, Lindsay E. Foss.

Survivors include her husband of almost 40 years, Monte Bohanon; her mother, Ruth Foss of Baileyville; daughter, Kelley Bohanon and her significant other, Richard Turgeon of East Waterboro; son, Brent Bohanon and his wife Alison of Baileyille; two grandchildren who Linda absolutely adored, Catherine Lin and Asher Crosby Bohanon and her friends and co-workers, many whom she considered sisters, from F.A. Peabody Insurance Company where she worked as an insurance agent for a combined 30 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory may be made to PAWS Bravehearts, 368 South St., Calais, ME 04619 or to Woodland Baptist Church, 2018 S. Princeton Rd., Baileyville, ME 04694 where Linda was a church member for many years.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 15th at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Linwood Trott officiating. All are welcome to join the family following the service for a luncheon in the church hall. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com