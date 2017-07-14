You are hereHome › Obituaries › SHARON MARIE (DECOSTA) BAILEY ›
SHARON MARIE (DECOSTA) BAILEY
Sharon Marie (DeCosta) Bailey, of Meddybemps, ME and Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2017 at the age of 72.
Sharon was born to parents John and Phyllis DeCosta of Portland, Maine on March 22, 1945. She grew up as the eldest of three and attended Deering High School in Portland. Sharon was a teacher in the state of Maine for over 30 years. She received her PhD in early childhood development and worked in SADD 6 as a teacher and teaching consultant until her retirement at age 62.
Sharon married her husband Bruce Bailey in 1995. After Sharon’s retirement, the couple moved to Meddybemps, ME where they lived for 17 years and formed many close friends at their church, Second Baptist in Calais. Since moving to Punta Gorda, Florida, Sharon and Bruce have attended East Side Baptist Church. Sharon loved her many church families over the years. She loved playing the piano, running children’s programs and ministries, attending Bible studies, and caring for members of her community. The most important thing to Sharon was serving the Lord.
Sharon is survived by her husband Bruce and his family; her daughter, Kerri Willette; her son, Rus Willette and his wife Jennifer and their three children Elizabeth, Lucas, and Stephen; as well as her brothers, John DeCosta and Tim DeCosta, both of Maine.
A Memorial Service will be held at East Side Baptist Church in Punta Gorda on Thursday, July 13th at 11am. A second service will be held at South Coast Community Church in Scarborough, ME on July 29th at 11am. The family is grateful for condolences, but requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Sharon’s name.
