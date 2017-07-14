SHIRLEY C. BARNARD (WARD)

Born in Calais, Maine on October 27, 1934, daughter of Christine (Hooper) Barnard and George Ivan Barnard.

A graduate of Calais Memorial High School (Class of '52) and graduate of Holy Rosary Commercial School in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. She joined New England Telephone Co. business office and later transferred to the Portland office where she met her husband Kenneth Ward, later employed by AT&T in Boston, MA. They married in 1957 and moved to Massachusetts. After starting a family, she enrolled in the Lee Institute and obtained her real estate brokers license, being among the first women licensed brokers. Real Estate was always Shirley's first love in the business world and spent several years doing it while raising her children.

Shirley was also the administrator of the Barnard Rest Home in Westfield, MA., before moving back to the Boston area with the transfer of Ken to that area. Moving to Onset, MA in 1977, they built a home on Sias Point. She became very active in the St. Mary's-St. Margaret's Parish in Onset and Buzzards Bay. She was the coordinator for CCD at St. Mary's, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at both churches. She also pursued her career in Real Estate, working with Mary Crowley for several years. She then purchased the Old Eddtide Restaurant in Onset, renaming it Harbor Lights, which became a destination of distinction, earning a five star rating. Shirley and Ken later retired to Florida where she attended Florida State to obtain her Florida real estate license. She worked at Riverbend, a golfing and boating community in North Fort Myers and became the sales and property manager for that community. During this time, she and Ken divorced, although remained good friends.

She returned to Cape Cod in 2002, where she resided at Roland Phinney Community where she made many friends and fond memories.

In 2016, Shirley moved in The Cape Cod Senior Residences Community where she made many great friends and especially enjoyed the incredible care of the staff.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Christine Moffet and her husband John of Portland, ME, Marie McFadyen and her husband Kevin of Plymouth, MA and son Russell Ward and his wife Lora of Wildomar, CA, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who, she loved dearly, her brother Charles and wife Valerie, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ivan and her sister Barbara.

Shirley was very independent and a life long learner with a special passion to help and take care of others. She loved reading, playing cards, cooking, crocheting, skiing, golfing, making hand carved candles and spending time with friends and especially her family.