Time Capsule to Be Placed in St. Croix No. 1 Fire House

Fri
14
Jul

Time Capsule to Be Placed in St. Croix No. 1 Fire House

Fri, 07/14/2017 - 11:41am

The St. Croix No. 1 Fire House is collecting donations for a time capsule to be kept in the tower of the firehouse. The black granite capsule, secured with the help of EBS, will be reopened in 100 years. From left to right: Sally Nelligan, Donald Fenderson, Belinda Mealey, Dick Barnard, and Gladys Greenlaw. (Photo by Lura Jackson).  See full story on page 2.







