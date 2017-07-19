You are hereHome › Obituaries › DALE S. PERRY ›
DALE S. PERRY
Dale S. Perry, 89, of Robbinston, Maine, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Machias. Dale was born May 10, 1927, in Robbinston, Maine, the son of Laura (Johnson) and John Perry.
Dale served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in Japan during WWII. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. After the war, he worked for the State of Maine Department of Transportation for 26 years. After retiring, he was self-employed as a farmer and blueberry grower harvesting crops for sale to local markets. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Throughout the years, Dale and his family enjoyed attending fairs in Springfield, Blue Hill, and Fryeburg. He loved seeing the farm animals. With advice and assistance from his friend Otis Doten, he raised three beautiful Belgian horses—Scotty, Barney, and Rowdy. Many Labor Days would find him either camping or traversing the roads through and around Baxter State Park with family and friends. He spoke often of his May fishing trips to the Allagash.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Perry of Robbinston; daughter, Jean Perry Elsemore of Columbus, Ohio; former son-in-law Darrell Elsemore of Chillicothe, Ohio; grandson, Carlton A. Miller, III, of Baileyville; and great granddaughter, Carlene Jane Miller. Also surviving are stepsons Bill, Richard, and Danny Leavitt, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of fifty years, Naomi (Ingersoll) Perry; daughter Jane Perry Miller; sister Betty McTighe; brothers Richard and Donald Perry; and stepsons Tim and Wayne Leavitt.
A graveside service will be held at Brewer Cemetery in Robbinston at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017, with Pastor Bob Hinton. Donations in Dale’s memory may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais and Eastport.
Login with your Social Network account.
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
Monthly archive
- July 2017 (115)
- June 2017 (195)
- May 2017 (91)
- April 2017 (128)
- March 2017 (162)
- February 2017 (146)
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (33)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Hometown News Release