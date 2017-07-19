Dale S. Perry, 89, of Robbinston, Maine, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Machias. Dale was born May 10, 1927, in Robbinston, Maine, the son of Laura (Johnson) and John Perry.

Dale served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in Japan during WWII. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. After the war, he worked for the State of Maine Department of Transportation for 26 years. After retiring, he was self-employed as a farmer and blueberry grower harvesting crops for sale to local markets. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Throughout the years, Dale and his family enjoyed attending fairs in Springfield, Blue Hill, and Fryeburg. He loved seeing the farm animals. With advice and assistance from his friend Otis Doten, he raised three beautiful Belgian horses—Scotty, Barney, and Rowdy. Many Labor Days would find him either camping or traversing the roads through and around Baxter State Park with family and friends. He spoke often of his May fishing trips to the Allagash.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Perry of Robbinston; daughter, Jean Perry Elsemore of Columbus, Ohio; former son-in-law Darrell Elsemore of Chillicothe, Ohio; grandson, Carlton A. Miller, III, of Baileyville; and great granddaughter, Carlene Jane Miller. Also surviving are stepsons Bill, Richard, and Danny Leavitt, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of fifty years, Naomi (Ingersoll) Perry; daughter Jane Perry Miller; sister Betty McTighe; brothers Richard and Donald Perry; and stepsons Tim and Wayne Leavitt.

A graveside service will be held at Brewer Cemetery in Robbinston at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017, with Pastor Bob Hinton. Donations in Dale’s memory may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais and Eastport.