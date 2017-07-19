FREDERICK L. THURLOW III

Indian Township – Frederick Leroy Thurlow III, 70, was surrounded by his family during the final days of his life and passed away on July 14, 2017 in Bangor. Fred was born to Frederick L. Thurlow Jr. and Gloria (Moore) on July 6, 1947 in Portland.

Fred loved his family beyond words, he was a great father and grandfather and was wonderful with children. He enjoyed cooking, loved to watch baseball, particularly the Red Sox and always lived for the moment. Fred served on the Elder Council of Indian Township where he was a loved and respected member of his community. With his dry sense of humor and observant nature, Fred will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his grandson, DJ Thurlow; sister, Betty Robinson; step-brother, Tom Blodgett; step-father, Alfanso Andoscia and his niece, Celena Brown.

He is survived by his fiancée, Jeanette Socobasin; five children, Fred Thurlow IV of Calais, David Thurlow of Biddeford, Anthony Thurlow and his wife Mariah, Misty Thurlow and her fiancé Christopher Tomah, all of Indian Township, and Ty Thurlow and his fiancée Olivia Ferreira of Trenton; his children by heart, Laticia Socobasin and her children of Princeton and Roger Brown Jr. and his son of Eastport; step-mother, Jane Thurlow of Portland; sister Marie Munson and husband Bob of Sebago; brother, Thomas Thurlow and his wife Darlene of Westbrook; step-sister, Anna Blodgett of Limerick; grandchildren, Kimberly, Amanda, Alex, Lia, Anthony II, Kale, Ahmiah, Sophia, Anonda, and soon to be Baby Amelia; special niece Anna Kennedy and many special friends including Larry Augustine, Lukie Holman, Peter Moore, Bobby Newell, Elmer Lonseth, Annie McCall and Lucas Socobasin.

Fred’s family would like to thank the staff at Calais Regional Hospital, especially Beth Boomer and the staff of EMMC 4th floor.

A memorial dinner in Fred’s honor was held at noon, Wednesday, July 19th at The Elderly Meal Site in Indian Township. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.