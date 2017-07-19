You are hereHome › Obituaries › GERALD “BLINKY” BLANEY ›
GERALD “BLINKY” BLANEY
Baileyville – Gerald Robert “Blinky” Blaney, 74, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 14, 2017 at his home in Baileyville. Blinky was born in Calais on April 14, 1943, son of Alfred and Phyllis (Sherman) Blaney.
He attended school in Woodland and worked for Manza’s Propane Service until beginning his career in 1966 at Georgia Pacific. On May 20, 1967, he married the love of his life, Sandra Redding. They enjoyed spending time at their camp on Big Lake and was an avid Red Sox fan. On February 28, 2005, he retired from Domtar with 39 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Blinky was predeceased by his beloved wife Sandra; a sister Sandra Mains; two brothers, James and Gary Blaney; and a nephew Robbi Redding. Surviving are his sister-in-law Janice Redding of Baileyville; two brothers, Richard Blaney and wife Arlene of Baileyville, and Ernest Blaney and wife Rachel of Southington, CT; a sister Rosalie Paisley of Baileyville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Woodland Cemetery, Ryan Rd., Baileyville. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.
Login with your Social Network account.
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
Brookstone Fund Books and Other New Developments Come to the Lincoln Memorial Library in Dennysville
Monthly archive
- July 2017 (115)
- June 2017 (195)
- May 2017 (91)
- April 2017 (128)
- March 2017 (162)
- February 2017 (146)
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (33)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Veterans’ Day