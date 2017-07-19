GERALD “BLINKY” BLANEY

Baileyville – Gerald Robert “Blinky” Blaney, 74, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 14, 2017 at his home in Baileyville. Blinky was born in Calais on April 14, 1943, son of Alfred and Phyllis (Sherman) Blaney.

He attended school in Woodland and worked for Manza’s Propane Service until beginning his career in 1966 at Georgia Pacific. On May 20, 1967, he married the love of his life, Sandra Redding. They enjoyed spending time at their camp on Big Lake and was an avid Red Sox fan. On February 28, 2005, he retired from Domtar with 39 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Blinky was predeceased by his beloved wife Sandra; a sister Sandra Mains; two brothers, James and Gary Blaney; and a nephew Robbi Redding. Surviving are his sister-in-law Janice Redding of Baileyville; two brothers, Richard Blaney and wife Arlene of Baileyville, and Ernest Blaney and wife Rachel of Southington, CT; a sister Rosalie Paisley of Baileyville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Woodland Cemetery, Ryan Rd., Baileyville. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.