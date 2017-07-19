You are here

Ginn Receives Honorary Plaque

Wed
19
Jul

Wed, 07/19/2017

Austin Ginn, who has worked for the Calais Public Works department for over 32 years, received an honorary plaque from City Manager Jim Porter at a recognition dinner on Friday, July 14th. Ginn will begin working as the instructor for the Automotive Program at St. Croix Regional Technical Center in the fall. (Photo by Lura Jackson)







