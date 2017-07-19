MARY E. GORDON

Calais – Mary Elizabeth Gordon, 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Seaport Village in Ellsworth. Mary was born in Calais on March 6, 1928, daughter of Gerald and Mae (Scott) Carter. She graduated from Calais Academy, Class of 1946, and married her love, T. William Gordon II, the same year.

Mary was a member of First Congregational Church in Calais and volunteered with the Calais Regional Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, playing cards and Beano. Mary loved spending summers at their camp on Meddybemps Lake, and vacationing in Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Thomas William Gordon IV; and three brothers, Gerald, Carl and Roy Carter. Surviving are her beloved husband of over 70 years, T. William “Bill” Gordon II; three sons, T. William Gordon III, Robert Gordon and wife Linda of Meddybemps, and Carl Gordon and wife Debbie of Meddybemps; four grandchildren, Lorie Crawford and husband Tim of St. Stephen, NB, Robert Gordon II of Calais, Carl Gordon II of Brewer, and A1C Amanda Gordon Patterson, U.S.A.F. of Dover, DE; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail Crawford; a sister Joan Corey of Marlborough, MA; special family friend Sherry Bell of VA; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes, a private burial will take place at Meddybemps Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.