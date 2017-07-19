You are hereHome › Obituaries › MARY E. GORDON ›
MARY E. GORDON
Calais – Mary Elizabeth Gordon, 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Seaport Village in Ellsworth. Mary was born in Calais on March 6, 1928, daughter of Gerald and Mae (Scott) Carter. She graduated from Calais Academy, Class of 1946, and married her love, T. William Gordon II, the same year.
Mary was a member of First Congregational Church in Calais and volunteered with the Calais Regional Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, playing cards and Beano. Mary loved spending summers at their camp on Meddybemps Lake, and vacationing in Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Thomas William Gordon IV; and three brothers, Gerald, Carl and Roy Carter. Surviving are her beloved husband of over 70 years, T. William “Bill” Gordon II; three sons, T. William Gordon III, Robert Gordon and wife Linda of Meddybemps, and Carl Gordon and wife Debbie of Meddybemps; four grandchildren, Lorie Crawford and husband Tim of St. Stephen, NB, Robert Gordon II of Calais, Carl Gordon II of Brewer, and A1C Amanda Gordon Patterson, U.S.A.F. of Dover, DE; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail Crawford; a sister Joan Corey of Marlborough, MA; special family friend Sherry Bell of VA; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mary’s wishes, a private burial will take place at Meddybemps Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.
Login with your Social Network account.
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
Monthly archive
- July 2017 (115)
- June 2017 (195)
- May 2017 (91)
- April 2017 (128)
- March 2017 (162)
- February 2017 (146)
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (33)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Shead Principal Names Honor Parts