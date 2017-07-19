You are here

Music on the Green

Wed
19
Jul

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 2:38pm

Tuesday's Music on the Green was Averill Lovely would played a collection of Hillbilly Swing and Acoustic Americana. Lovely was sponsored by Urban Moose and had people tapping their toes and clapping their hands.  (Photo by Kaileigh Deacon).







