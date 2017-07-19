You are here

HomeTop Stories › NPS to Conduct Research on Saint Croix Island ›

NPS to Conduct Research on Saint Croix Island

Wed
19
Jul

NPS to Conduct Research on Saint Croix Island

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 2:47pm

The National Park Service (NPS) will be conducting geophysical surveys on Saint Croix Island from May through August to determine whether archeological resources are at risk from erosion. To facilitate the work, researchers will be staying on the island overnight so neighbors may notice lights and sounds that are not typically present. 







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 