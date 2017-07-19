PAWS Hosts Stars and Stripes Adoption Event

Photo: One of the PAWS Brave Hearts up for adoption during the Stars and Stripes Adoption event is Tonks. Tonks is a roughly six year old male cat. For more information about adopting Tonks you can contact PAWS Humane Society. Adoptions for the remainder of July are only $17.76 plus a donation. (Photo by Kaileigh Deacon).
By Kaileigh Deacon
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Artemis's Attic Owners Awarded CDRC's Golden Broom