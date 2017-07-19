You are here

HomeTop Stories › PAWS Hosts Stars and Stripes Adoption Event ›

PAWS Hosts Stars and Stripes Adoption Event

Wed
19
Jul

PAWS Hosts Stars and Stripes Adoption Event

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 2:47pm

Photo: One of the PAWS Brave Hearts up for adoption during the Stars and Stripes Adoption event is Tonks. Tonks is a roughly six year old male cat. For more information about adopting Tonks you can contact PAWS Humane Society. Adoptions for the remainder of July are only $17.76 plus a donation. (Photo by Kaileigh Deacon).

By Kaileigh Deacon







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 