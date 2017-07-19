You are here

Project OWN Update

Wed
19
Jul

Project OWN Update

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 2:48pm

On July 7th, 2017 the Calais Police Department, with the assistance of US Border Patrol and Washington County Sheriff office, arrested a 33 year old female from Calais for possession of a schedule W drug. Seized during the incident were 9 grams of Cocaine and 3 grams of heroin.







