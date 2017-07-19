You are here

HomeTop Stories › Timber Creek Concert at Perry Church ›

Timber Creek Concert at Perry Church

Wed
19
Jul

Timber Creek Concert at Perry Church

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 1:35pm

For all who enjoy Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel music, the Perry Congregational Church is the place to be on Saturday evening, July 22nd.  All who know the music group Timber Creek can predict what a treat is in store.  Frank Seger of Perry on the mandolin is the leader, and he is joined by John Viselli of Cooper on guitar and banjo, Dr.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Top Rated Articles

Tissue Machine being Delivered to Woodland Mill

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

Groups Substance Abuse Treatment Now Available

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

Possible Drug Activity Leads to Assault and Shooting

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

ELDON RODNEY LIBBY

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)