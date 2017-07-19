For all who enjoy Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel music, the Perry Congregational Church is the place to be on Saturday evening, July 22nd. All who know the music group Timber Creek can predict what a treat is in store. Frank Seger of Perry on the mandolin is the leader, and he is joined by John Viselli of Cooper on guitar and banjo, Dr.
You are hereHome › Top Stories › Timber Creek Concert at Perry Church ›
Timber Creek Concert at Perry Church
Login with your Social Network account.
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
5
Average: 5 (1 vote)
5
Average: 5 (1 vote)
5
Average: 5 (1 vote)
5
Average: 5 (1 vote)
Monthly archive
- July 2017 (115)
- June 2017 (195)
- May 2017 (91)
- April 2017 (128)
- March 2017 (162)
- February 2017 (146)
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (33)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Running for 3rd Selectman in Robbinston