You are here

HomeSports › AAU Baseball ›

AAU Baseball

Twitter icon
Facebook icon
Thu
27
Jul

AAU Baseball

Submitted by admin on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 8:28am

Calais Junior High,  Calais Junior League, and Calais-Area Fall Baseball teammates Tony Dana and Kobe Saunders had the opportunity to play as AAU teammates this past weekend.  Kobe, a 13U Sluggers (of Brewer) player filled in on Tony's 14U team at the NEAAU Summer Classic in Warwick, RI.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 