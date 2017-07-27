You are here

HomeTop Stories › CRH and DECH Hoping To Bridge OB/GYN Care for Calais Area Patients ›

CRH and DECH Hoping To Bridge OB/GYN Care for Calais Area Patients

Twitter icon
Facebook icon
Thu
27
Jul

CRH and DECH Hoping To Bridge OB/GYN Care for Calais Area Patients

Submitted by admin on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 9:51am

Shortly before the public announcement that Calais Regional Hospital (CRH) planned to close its OB program by January of 2018 or sooner, Rod Boula, CEO of CRH reached out to Dennis Welsh, CEO of Down East Community Hospital (DECH) to explore what possibilities exist for DECH to provide OB patients in the Calais area with high quality OB and delivery services.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 