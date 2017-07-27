You are here

Eastport's Third Annual Bay Day

Thu
27
Jul

Eastport’s Third Annual Bay Day

Submitted by admin on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 8:17am

Eastport's Third Annual Bay Day, a celebration of life on Passamaquoddy Bay, will be held this Saturday, July 29th. It’s a free, fun filled day for kids and families sponsored by Sweeties Downeast and Eastport Area Chamber of Commerce.







