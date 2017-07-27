You are here

Letter to the Editor - The Society is gathering information for a program on Pembroke's sardine history

Submitted by admin on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 9:52am

I’m writing as program coordinator for the Pembroke Historical Society to ask the folks in our communities for information of any kind about the West Sunset Packing Company sardine cannery that operated many years ago in West Pembroke, or about the sardine fishery on upper Cobscook Bay.







