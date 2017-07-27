You are here

** OWN Update **

Thu, 07/27/2017

On July 22, Calais Police with the assistance of the US Border Patrol and Baileyville PD conducted a bail check at 26 King Street in Calais.
The result of the bail check was the arrest of a 28 year old female and a 38 year old male subject both of Calais. They have been charged with possession of 1.3 grams of crack cocaine.







