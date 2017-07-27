Pembroke Library Hosts Chantey Sing

Photo: Jim Sherman and Stephen Sanfilippo singing songs of the sea at the Pembroke library. (Photo by Natalie Scott)
By Natalie Scott
Available to paid subscribers only. Register for new account
Mobile login here
or hit the "Subscribe" tab above
Jump back to navigation
Copyright 2013-2017. All Rights Reserved. The Calais Advertiser, Inc.
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Baileyville Town Council To Further Research Prison Situation