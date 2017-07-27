You are here

Stabbing in Baileyville Sends Victim to Hospital

Submitted by admin on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 9:53am

On July 20th, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Baileyville Officer Mike Donahe responded to a reported stabbing. The victim, a 19-year-old male, had been stabbed twice in the back. The victim was able to identify his assailant as 20-year-old Timothy Worster of Baileyville.
The victim was transported to the Calais Regional Hospital and later released.







