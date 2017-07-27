SUMMER DAY CAMP

You are here

Submitted by admin on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 8:33am

The Day Camp program will be held at the Woodland Elementary School. Children in grades 1 / 8 (entering) from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.  are welcome to participate. The cost is $5 a day, for residents and $10 per day for non-residents. F.M.I. please contact the Recreation Dept. at 427-6205 or on Facebook.







