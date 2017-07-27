Washington County Emergency Organizations to Receive Funds

The Emergency Food & Shelter Program has announced that Washington County has been chosen to receive $14,637.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area. A meeting will be held to allocate these funds on Monday , August 14th, 2017 at Washington Hancock Community Agency, 7 VIP Drive, Machias at 10:00 a.m.
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
School Crossing Guard Retires
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
Celebrated Singer Songwriter, Lennie Gallant From PEI to Appear in Calais