Washington County Emergency Organizations to Receive Funds

The Emergency Food & Shelter Program has announced that Washington County has been chosen to receive $14,637.00  to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.  A meeting will be held to allocate these funds on Monday , August 14th, 2017 at  Washington Hancock Community Agency, 7 VIP Drive, Machias at 10:00 a.m.







