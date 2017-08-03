You are here

Campobello Island News

 The Friends of the Campobello Museum (FOCM) will be meeting on Wednesday, August 2 at the Library in Welshpool at 7 p.m.  All those interested in helping to care for the future of this important collection of island cultural artifacts are welcome.  From more information, please call President Beverley Corey at 752-2967,or Secretary Meredith Browne at 752-1899.  







