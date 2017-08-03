CARL (DONNIE) MCGOULDRICK "Big Shoe McGoo"

Baileyville - Carl McGouldrick, 82, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Carl was born June 26, 1935 to the late Harry and Ella (Brown) McGouldrick. He was predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers William and Richard McGouldrick, 4 sisters Helen, Marvelle, Annie and May, 2 infant daughters Cindy Lauri and Bonnie Sue and a grandson Jordan Thomas Brown.

Surviving are his wife Geraldine (Perkins) McGouldrick, 3 sons Stephen and fiance Brenda of Calais, Carl and wife Paula of Baileyville, Chad and wife Carolann of Baring, one daughter Dawn McGouldrick of Baileyville. Many grandchildren, Amy, Kier, Butch, Jessica, Roland, Patrick, Keyshia, Joel, Samantha and great-grandchildrern, Brielle, Liam, Bella, CeCe, CoCo, Bethann, Shaelyn, sister-in-law Bonnie and husband Dale Casey, brother-in-law Ken Perkins.

Carl loved the woods and sold firewood for years. He loved trucks and wanted every one he saw.

There will be no services, but a get-together in his memory on Sunday, August 6 at 11 Whitney Street, Calais, Maine at Steve McGouldrick's house at 2:00 p.m.