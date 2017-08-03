You are here

Chair Affair Auction is Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 P.M.

Submitted by admin on Thu, 08/03/2017 - 12:17pm

This year’s Chair Affair Auction is right around the corner. The annual fundraiser for Calais Downtown Revitalization Coalition (CDRC) is Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m.before the weekly Music on the Green concert. About 30 Adirondack chairs and some fences will be up for auction thanks to the sponsorship and creative efforts of local businesses.







