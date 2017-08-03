You are hereHome › Obituaries › CHRISTINE FRANCES GRANT ›
CHRISTINE FRANCES GRANT
Tag:Obituaries
Post date:Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:27am
Christine Frances (Campbell) Grant passed away January 18, 2017. Christine was born October 20, 1919 to Frank and Eleanor (Mehan) Campbell of Calais. She was predeceased by her husband Harold A. Grant and daughter Frankie O’Donnell. She is survived by her son Harold (Pete) Grant and wife Anita of Lakeland, FL, daughter Sharon Coffin of Winter Haven, FL, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 12th at Calais Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com
