You are here

HomeTop Stories › CRH Nurses Take Part in Maine Nursing Preceptor Education Program ›

CRH Nurses Take Part in Maine Nursing Preceptor Education Program

Twitter icon
Facebook icon
Thu
03
Aug

CRH Nurses Take Part in Maine Nursing Preceptor Education Program

Submitted by admin on Thu, 08/03/2017 - 12:20pm

Three CRH Nurses completed the Maine Nursing Preceptor Education Program conducted by the Lunder-Dineen Health Education Alliance of Maine.  RN’s Kim Harvell, Elizabeth Seeley, and Heather White were part of over 170 nurses from different care settings across the state of Maine at the May workshops, which complement the online education component of the program.  Over 35 organizatio







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

August

M T W T F S S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 