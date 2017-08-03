You are here

HomeTop Stories › David Mallett to Perform at Triangle Park ›

David Mallett to Perform at Triangle Park

Twitter icon
Facebook icon
Thu
03
Aug

David Mallett to Perform at Triangle Park

Submitted by admin on Thu, 08/03/2017 - 11:49am

The cool breezes of Maine’s northlands have flowed through the songs of David Mallett for more than four decades. His latest, Greenin Up, is a compilation of some re-recordings of his finest work. Greenin’ Up is the culmination of a musical career that began when Mallett was eleven years old, playing in a country and folk duo.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

August

M T W T F S S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Top Rated Articles

Letter to the Editor - The problem with Calais Obstetrics

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

Devotional

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

Calais and Baileyville Discuss the Future

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

Former Publisher Ferguson Calder Passes Away

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)