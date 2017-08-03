HELENA M. JOHNSON - Eastport

Eastport – Helena “Margie” Johnson, 77, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home. Margie was born in Calais on December 11, 1939. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Gladys (Diffin) Johnson; and a cousin Dennis Johnson.

Surviving are her cousins, Walter Loring and Susan Plachy, both of Perry, and Linda Shattuck of Calais; an aunt Norma Shattuck of Calais; and a neighbor and friend Mike Baine of Perry.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at Brewer Cemetery in Robbinston. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com