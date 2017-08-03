You are here

Thu
03
Aug

Perry News

Submitted by admin on Thu, 08/03/2017 - 11:24am

 A Benefit Concert at the Perry Congregational Church by the country band Timber Creek this past Saturday raised over a thousand dollars to benefit the family of Vicky Lincoln, who served the community for many years.  The band contributed their music, and an audience of a hundred people did the rest.  Thanks are expressed to all for this generous good work. 







