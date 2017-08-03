Baileyville - Rhoda Lynn Leavitt, 61, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Calais Regional Hospital, with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.

Rhoda was born in Calais, Maine on April 19, 1956, the daughter of the late Blanche Haskins and the late Raymond Harriman. Rhoda grew up in Baileyville, attending Baileyville schools, graduating in 1974. She worked as a Nurse's aide at Calais Regional before leaving to have her children, and then provided childcare out of her home for 20 years for numerous families. Rhoda was an avid gardener, she enjoyed working on her numerous perennial gardens and the large vegetable garden she had prior to her illness.

Rhoda is survived by her husband Donald Leavitt, her three children, Shawn Leavitt, Traci Dempsey, and Julie Leavitt, as well as her grandchildren, Bishop Dempsey and Sophie Chickering who were both the little loves of her life. She is also survived by her brother Robert Harriman and his wife Rita.

Rhoda has asked her family to celebrate her life privately and requested that no formal services be held. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com