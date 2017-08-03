You are hereHome › Obituaries › ROSELLA A. LAGERQUIST ›
ROSELLA A. LAGERQUIST
Robbinston – Rosella Anne Lagerquist, 82, passed away on July 24, 2017 at Westgate Manor in Bangor. Rosella was born on November 18, 1934 to John and Gladys (Mingo) Crawford in Concord, NH where she spent her childhood and attended school, graduating from St. John’s High School in 1953. Shortly after, Rosella enrolled at Concord Commercial College and earned her degree in finance in 1955, back when “floppy disks” weighted 25lbs.
Before beginning her 30-year career in the finance department with Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH Rosella married Robert M. Lagerquist in Penacook, NH in 1958. They truly enjoyed life together, she retired in 1993 and they began traveling. Rosella and Robert wintered in Florida and spent summers in Hooksett, NH for a few years but in 1997 they began summering in Robbinston until Robert’s passing in 2003.
Rosella involved herself in her community. She participated with great leadership as a member of Hooksett Entertainers doing theater, the Holy Rosary Woman’s Club, the Calais and Robbinston Historical Societies and was a devoted member at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church.
In addition to her parents Rosella was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Lagerquist and her brother, Jerome Crawford.
She leaves behind, her brother, Paul V. Crawford and his wife Suzanne of Robbinston; nieces and nephews, Deborah Griffith and her husband Nate, Leslie Crawford, all of CT, John Crawford of NY, Jane Crawford-Gion and her husband, Doug of Montana and many friends.
Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church, Calais Ave., Calais with Rev. Kevin Martin officiating. A committal service will be held at a later date at Concord Calvary Cemetery, Concord, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosella’s memory may be made to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, PO Box 898, Calais, ME 04619 or the Robbinston Historical Society, P.O. Box 34, Robbinston, ME 04671. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com
