Princeton/Holden - Earl Alfred Gould passed away August 4, 2017 at EMMC in Bangor Maine. Born April 18, 1925 to the late Mona (Bailey) and Chester Gould.

Predeceased by stepfather Harry McGouldrick, sisters Betty, Apphia, Helea, Arlene; brothers Robert and Lee; children Cindy (Gould Blakely) Jordan of Canada, Terrence Gould of Princeton and two so in laws Edward Blakley and Alen Jordan of Canada.

Survived by his daughters Sheila Gould of Holden, and Pam Sinclaire of Lamoine. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Along with a very special brother in law Dean Kneeland and wife Sue of Princeton and many friends.

He went to work in the woods as a cook at the age of 13. He became a soldier at the age of 18 and came home a sergeant, a World War II hero with many medals including the Purple Heart. He then worked at the Passamaquoddy Lumber Mill and later as a bear guide.

He enjoyed pulling horses, teamsters, training his hunting dogs especially his dog Gunner. His passions were family, hunting, work, war and Earl was "as good as the best and better than the rest."

There will be a graveside service at the Princeton Cemetery August 15, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Refreshments and a Celebration of Life to follow at the Princeton Rod & Gun Club. In lieu of flowers please donate to local cancer society.