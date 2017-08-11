KASSADI GIDNEY

Calais – Kassadi Christen Louise Gidney, 20, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 5, 2017 as a result of an automobile accident. Kassadi was born in Calais on April 16, 1997, daughter of Jeffrey and Heather (Waycott) Gidney.

She graduated from Calais High School, Class of 2015, where she was a member of JMG. Kassidi most recently was employed at Irving Big Stop in Baileyville and looked forward to starting college in the fall. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Kassadi was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Paul Waycott; and her paternal grandparents, Donald and Christine Gidney. Surviving are her parents, Jeffrey and Heather Gidney of Calais; two brothers, Zacch Gidney and wife Justina of Lebanon, and Dylan Gidney of Calais; maternal grandmother Sharon Waycott of Calais; aunt and uncles, Paula and Perry Cleghorn of Alberta, Canada, Heidi and Dale Newell of Calais, and Sue Pelletier of New Britain, CT; a niece, Haileigh Gidney; nephew Mason Gidney; many cousins; special friends Cailey, Kelly, Becca, Jenna and Justina; and her three feline companions, Little Grey, Gem and Bella.

Visiting hours will be held 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Second Baptist Church, Church St., Calais. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com