Baileyville and Princeton – Mary “Norma” Allen, 88, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2017 to be with the Lord and the love of her life, her husband Howard D. Allen. Norma was born in Calais on June 26, 1929, daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Freeman) Mahar.

Norma enjoyed her time at Calais High School, especially playing basketball. After high school, she married her high school sweetheart Howard D. Allen on May 29, 1948, in Calais by Rev. Louis Surrette. Soon after their first child was born, Norma decided to stay at home and be a wonderful mother and homemaker. Norma loved going hunting and fishing with her husband, as well as having cookouts by the ocean. She also was a wonderful dancer and loved riding her horses, Blaze and Darkery. She was a devoted Catholic and tried raising her children to be the same way. There were many tough times before her husband was hired at Georgia Pacific, but she always made sure her children never went without.

Norma loved her children and did everything for them. She lived for her family. Her smile was contagious along with her laugh and she could cook anything. Norma loved going out to eat, reading her mystery books, crocheting, knitting and many warm pair of socks were made by her loving hands. Whenever a person couldn’t find any loyalty in this world, all they had to do was cross paths with Norma Allen.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Howard D. Allen; two sons, Mike and Arthur Allen; and a sister Patsy. Norma is survived by her two sons, Howie and wife Heidi of Princeton, and Ralph and wife Donalda of Alexander; two daughters, Paula Small and her partner John Thompson of Clifton, and Shannon and her husband Brent Guptill of Princeton; two sisters, Ann Corbett of Calais and Kay Howland of St. Stephen; 10 grandchildren, Howard, Georgia, Arthur, Brandy, Amanda, Josh, Ryan, Dawn, Christopher and Pam; 12 great-grandchildren; and her faithful Siamese cat “Archie” who never left her side.

The family would like to thank the ambulance crew, Calais Regional Hospital ER staff, and St. Joseph’s ICU staff for their exceptional love and care given to our mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Kevin J. Martin 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Calais Ave., Calais. Burial will follow in Calais Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport.