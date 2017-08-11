MURDOCH (MERT) BROWN

Mert Brown, 82, Passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at Calais Regional hospital, with family and friends by his side.

Mert was born January 2, 1935 in Westville, Nova Scotia to the late Jahn and Margaret (Stewart) Brown.

Mert spent most of his life working in the trucking business at Chets Transportation, Pottles, McCains Industry and Bluebird.

He was predeceased by his wife Anna, son Kenneth, Earnest and infant son Kevin. Brother Donald Brown, Sisters Christena Davis and Leila Hartford.

He is survived by his sister Dale Moyes and husband Russell of Cambridge, Ontario Canada, granddaughter Sara Epps and husband Tobias, Great grandchildren Mason, Brendan, Kylee and Izabella.

Sister in law Sylvia Brown and many nieces and nephews and a special friend Kenny McVay.

A celebration of Mert's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2017 at Calais Cemetery.

Reception following at Calais Methodist Homes Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Many thanks to Dr. Wilkinson, Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Ellison and staff at Calais Regional Hospital for the great care the gave Mert.