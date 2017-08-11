Trescott - Peter Daryl Gardner, a friend to many in the Calais, Lubec, and Trescott area, died on August 2nd from an aggressive form of lung cancer. Born in St. Andrew Parish, Jamaica in 1936, Peter then moved to England to attend Sevenoaks School for high school and earned a B.S. in Applied Physics from Brunel College of Technology in London in 1960. That year he immigrated to the Boston area where he spent a year working for Transitron Electronics Corporation.

In 1961 Peter joined RCA (Radio Corporation for America) in New Jersey where he spent 38 years with the company conducting research on semiconductors at one point leading a team of engineers who developed early manufacturing methods for microchips. During his time at RCA’s David Sarnoff Research Labs Peter also earned a number of patents for his innovative work on semiconductors. Peter started spending summers in Down East Maine in 1971 when he purchased a small camp in Pembroke with his family, and fell in the love with the beauty of the region. In 1999 he retired to Trescott and enjoyed exploring the many nature trails of Quoddy Head and Campobello Island with his beloved dogs Laddie Girl and Zoe, establishing longstanding friendships, and volunteering in the community, especially the Lubec Public Library.

His brother Donald Gardner of Vancouver, Canada and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren survive Peter, as well as his daughter Joanna Gardner-Huggett, son-in-law Nick Huggett, and grandsons Ivor Daniel Huggett and Kai Willem Huggett who live in Chicago. All those who knew him will miss Peter dearly.

In keeping with Peter’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com