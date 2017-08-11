Seth A. Weston, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Seth was born on July 6, 1930 in Calais, Maine to Edmund and Stella Weston. After attending Calais High School, Seth studied accounting at Husson Business College in Bangor, Maine. Seth married Donna Olsson on August 10, 1955 and, shortly after, they moved to Montana. Seth was a self-employed auto mechanic in Billings for fifty years.

Seth was an amazingly humble man who would disapprove of any special attention being drawn to him; of how he was the living embodiment to the merits of a strong work ethic, of honoring commitments, of integrity with yourself and others, of the healing power of laughter and of love displayed through everyday deeds.

Seth is survived by his wife Donna of Billings, sons Seth Jr. (Brenda), Blaine (Tammy), Bret (Janet) all of Billings and Scott (Krista) of Aurora, Colorado, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Seth was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Edmund Jr. and Charlie, and his sister Fern.

At Seth’s request, there will be no funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity or service of your choice.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. Remembrances may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com