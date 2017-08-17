CLIFFORD “KIPPY” S. MCPHEE

Baring – Clifford “Kippy” Stanwood McPhee, 84, died August 9, 2017 at a Bangor hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Baileyville on September 11, 1932, son of James Patrick and Margaret Anna (McKeil) McPhee.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers John “Jack” McPhee and Alvin McKeil; sister Pauline (McPhee) Hunt and her husband Carl Hunt; several older half brothers and sisters and nephews Bruce McKeil and Dan McPhee. He is survived by his wife Gilda McPhee; son Kevin and his wife Kathi and their two children Ben and Elly; Kevin’s mother Beverly Andrews; niece Paula Williams and her husband David; nephews, John McKeil, Ken McPhee and his wife Liz, Richard McPhee and his wife Nancy, John McPhee and his partner, Jocelyn Storey, Mark McPhee and his wife Crystal and Dan’s wife Muriel McPhee.

Kippy retired from the Baileyville paper mill after 49 years of service. He served for many years on the Baileyville school board, helped start and build the Woodland Spednic Club and was a lifelong fan of the Woodland Dragons sports teams. Kippy also helped start Living Waters Bible Camp in Weston during his membership at Woodland Baptist Church. He will be sadly missed by his long-time card playing friends.

A mass will begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 18th at St. James The Greater Church in Baileyville with Father Kevin Martin officiating. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com