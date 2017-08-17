December 23, 1935 - August 10, 2017

Dorothy M. Childs- Stevens, age 81, of Eastport, Maine was born on December 23, 1935 in Portland, Maine. She left this world to be in a kinder, gentler place on August 10, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at EMMC, Bangor, Maine.

After moving from California back to Eastport in 1969, Dorothy worked at the Guilford Textile Mill in Eastport until its closing; then, she and her husband David owned and operated Down East Values in downtown Eastport until 2001.

Dorothy enjoyed reading, sewing and knitting. She loved watching the birds eating at her feeders and watching Red Sox games on T.V. (she could name every player on the team ), and we can't forget to mention her love for chocolate.

She was never without a kitty or two on her lap as she did the things she loved. We will all remember and miss her kind and gentle smile and the twinkle in her eye.

Dorothy was blessed with a wonderful and caring family who loved her very much. She is survived by her two daughters, Dorothy M. Underwood and her husband Jim; Debbie L. Moore and her husband Randy; her brothers, Chet Childs and his wife Serita, and Kim Kimball; her sisters, Elaine Leighton, Jeannette Dodds and her husband Richard; brothers and sisters in-law, Judie Stevens, Nadine and Tom Whalen, Sonja and Dan Fongemie, Arthur and Denise Stevens, and Kevin and Elaine Stevens. Her grandchildren, Ron Chiasson, Kari Lee, Jody Stevens, Haley Thompson and her husband Matt, Cory Moore, Jesse Stevens-Gardner and his wife Shea. Her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Eli, Amayah, Oliver, Graeme, Lily, Alice and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy’s love lives on and she will be deeply missed by all.

We want to thank the Robbinston Bridge Home, The Calais Regional Hospital, EMMC, and the Beacon Hospice for the amazing care that was given to our mom. Also a huge thank you to our family and friends who kept Mom in their thoughts and prayers.

There will be a graveside service on September 9, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at the Bayside Cemetery in Eastport, Maine.