HARRY J. SMITH JR.

Meddybemps - Harry James Smith, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on August 11, 2017. Harry was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on August 31, 1940 to Harry James Smith and Charlotte Electra (Porter) Smith. He graduated from Calais Memorial High School in 1958 and studied engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his eldest son Gregory Wayne Olsen Smith. He is survived by his children Carol Ann Baldwin, Jimmy Smith, Dawn Smith, Niki Smith LeVasseur, Danielle Smith, Jayna Smith, Arran Stevens, Harry (Chip) James Smith, III, and Tina Barbato. Harry loved all his children, and this love extended to his grandchildren: Shawn and Jo-el Smith, Rachel Ashley Torrey, Anne LeVasseur, Ricky and Riley Cleghorn, Kobe Saunders, and Karleigh and Brock Smith. He will also be missed by a companion of many years, Florence (Boots) Johnson, and his loyal canine companion Delta.

Despite being considered by some a modern-day outlaw, Harry lived his life on his own terms, but always supported the “underdogs” and those less fortunate than he. He never passed up an opportunity to give someone a chance when others may not have.

Harry’s passion was his work. Eastern Surplus (better known as Harry’s Junk Yard) was passed on to him from his father. He enjoyed every aspect of his business from truck driving to being a scrap metal specialist and an electrical engineer, among many other things.

Those fortunate enough to have met Harry were always captivated by one of his many colorful stories. He was a brilliant man and will be missed beyond words. The legend and legacy of Harry J. Smith will never be forgotten.

A celebration of Harry’s life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. Burial will follow in Meddybemps Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry’s memory may be made to either Sarah’s House, 346 Main Rd., Holden, ME 04429, or Stuff The Bus, PO Box 370, Baileyville, ME 04694. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com