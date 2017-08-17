ROSS ALEN HODSDON

Who worked for more than four decades in several countries around the world, helping translate the Bible into dozens of languages - died on Sunday, August 7 at his home in Fairfield, Maine, surrounded by family and friend. He had been battling cancer for the past six years.

Ross was born in Grand Isle, Maine on August 29, 1948 to Nellie (Hatfield) Hodsdon and Charles Warren Hodsdon; he spent his childhood in Calais, Maine. He graduated from Calais High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Gordon College and a Master of Arts in Linguistics from California State University, Northridge. He became a born-again Christian as a young boy and dedicated his life to Christ a couple of years later after a near-fatal canoe accident. After completing his studies in linguistics, Ross - along with his beloved wife and collaborator, Cathy Ann (Hunter) Hodsdon - went to Brazil as missionaries where they lived with the Macushi Indian tribe in the Amazon. Ross would translate the New Testament in Macushi. Ross and Cathy became part of the translation agency Bibles International of Baptist Mid Missions and would eventually help translate the Bible into 21 languages in 14 different countries in Central and South America, Asia and the South Pacific. In addition to their translation efforts, the Hodsdons did church planting, development and recovery work in Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan and California.

Ross was diagnosed with prostate cancer while on a mission trip to Thailand in 2011; he continued to travel for Bibles International while receiving cancer treatment until 2015. He leaves behind a network of "adopted family" in countries across the world who counted on him as a priceless mentor, uncle, and friend, among others. In addition to his wife Cathy, with whom he joyfully shared his life's greatest adventures, Ross Hodson is survived by his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Connie and Birch Champeon and their sons Warren and Rowan of Grand Rapids, MI; Carl and Nikki Hodsdon, their children Ashilynn, Catelynn, and Josiah of Peru, SA; Dana and Beulah Hodsdon, their children Eli and Kirsi of Clinton, Maine; and Samuel Ross and Angelina Hodsdon of Clinton, Maine. Ross also leaves behind his siblings and their spouses Richard "Dick" Hodsdon of Calais; Althea and Will Budd of Rowley, MA; Charles "Chuck" Warren and Judy Hodsdon of Bangor, ME; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of this faithful servant of God will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. at West Hampden Church (574 Western Ave. Hampden, Me 04444). Guests are invited to be present an hour prior to the service, or visit afterwards with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to honor Ross's legacy make donations to Bibles International, 609 36th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548. Donations may be made by check or online at www.biblesint.org The gifts will go towards publishing of the Falam Bible, on which Ross and Cathy worked.