ANDREW ‘ANDY’ “WAYNE” HARRIMAN

Princeton - Andrew 'Andy' "Couch Potato" Harriman, husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45 years on Wednesday July 5,2017. He was born on December 13, 1971 in Calais, Maine at Calais Regional Hospital.

Andrew graduated from Lee Academy in 1991 and graduated from Washington County Community College in 1992. He worked for Worcester Wreath before he worked as limber operator for Lyle R. Hamilton for many years.

Andy was a very kind hearted man. He always knew how to make you laugh. He loved putting together model cars, four wheeling, hunting, snow sledding, being with his family, being with his daughter and more.

Andy will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Cheryl Harriman of seven years, and their precious daughter, Johanna, by his loving parents Charles and Diana Harriman, by his brother, Richie and wife Karen Harriman of Topsfield and his sister Stephanie and husband Rick Lindsay of Carroll. He will also be forever remembered by his nieces Brittany and Morgan Lindsay and Brittany Kerekes and husband Joseph Kerekes. He will also be forever remembered by his great nephew, Daniel Ray Rouse, his mother and father-in-law, Terry and Michele Tracy of Calais, brother-in-law Kevin Gebo of Baileyville, brother-in-law Scott Tracy of Calais, and sister-in-law Terri-Lynn Tracy of Calais.

Andrew is predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Harriman, grandparents Donald Beach and Hazel Beach of Lambert Lake, his uncle, James Harriman, Aunt Linda Jipson, Uncle Alston Cropley and Nephew Alan Lindsay. He is survived by grandmother Edwina Harriman. He will be forever remembered by many friends and family. Andrew has been buried at Codyville Cemetery.