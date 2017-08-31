KELLEY- At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB., Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Dorothy Louise (Nelson) Kelley.

Born October 5, 1930 in St. Stephen, NB., daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret (Mills) Nelson.

In 1948, she married Douglas P. Kelley in Calais, Maine.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Doug Sr. in 2009 and her son Doug Jr. in 2008.

She is survived by two sons; Ken Kelley (Lynn) of St. David Ridge, NB., Tim Kelley (Suzanne) of Calais, Maine, grandsons; Sean Kelley (Deena) of Warren, Me., Scott Kelley (Brittany) of Bangor, Me., sister, Birdetta Fenton of Halifax, NS., brother, Ken Nelson of St. Stephen, NB., and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held with interment in the Calais City Cemetery, Calais, Maine.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

Funeral arrangements in care of The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.