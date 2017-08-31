FRANCES E. PERKINS, 82

Passed away on 8-21-17 in Lewiston ME. She was born on 12-24-34 in Sangerville ME to Marcella and Vernon Wentworth Sr. She is survived by her five children: (son) Carl Perkins Jr and wife June, (daughter) Beverly Doyer, (son) Dennis Perkins, (son) Dana Perkins and wife Virginia, (daughter) Carlene Thornton; 11 grand children, and many great-grandchildren, brother Vernon Wentworth Jr. and his wife Eleanor and sister Letha Dorr, and many nieces and nephews.

She wore many hats. She was a loving mother and grandmother, an amazing cook, she loved traveling, motorcycle riding, knitting/crocheting, writing poetry, fishing, but above all else she loved being a nurse. She is loved and will be sadly missed.

There will be a celebration of life September 16, 2017 at her daughter's home in Liberty at 1:00 p.m.