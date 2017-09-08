Jesus walked on water... Brother Buck thinks he can too!

David Michael "Bucky" Rodgers passed away at home on August 31, 2017 at 10:15 AM with his family by his side. Bucky was born on August 18, 1956 in Calais, Maine. The youngest child of Lowell and Mary (Tudy) Rodgers, Bucky attended Woodland Schools until entering the Army in 1973-1976. Stationed in Bad Kissigen, Germany, he was with the 2nd 11th Armored Calvary. Bucky graduated from Neumberg American High school in Neumberg, Germany in 1974. Bucky worked construction until getting into Georgia Pacific in Baileyville in 1984. He worked on the paper machine for 15 years and the pulp dryer for 13 years until health issues forced his retirement. In 1983 he married the love of his life Andrea L. Lydic, spending 30 years together until her passing in 2013.

Surviving are his stepson Nicholas Leighton of Bangor, two special granddaugters who were the light of his life, Isabella L. Leighton of Bangor and Khloe Leighton of Baileyville, mother- in-law Anita (Lowe) Lydic of Baileyville, sister-in-law Trudy Poole of Lincoln, sisters Marilyn and husband Richard Renaud of Waite and Elva Borden of Princeton. Lots of nieces & nephews of whom he thought a lot and special Jamboree friends, Dicky Williams, Jerry Crowe, Timmy Crowe, Jeff Crowe and Jeremy Crowe. Special neighbors Skip and Barb Black. Very special cousin Donnie Cox.

Services will be held at Waite/Talmage Cemetery on September 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with the reverend Tom Smith of Talmadge officiating.