NORMA I. SHATTUCK

Norma Isabelle (Diffin) Shattuck, 94, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2017. She had been dealing with her steadily declining health during the last year. She was born February 27, 1923 in Robbinston Maine to Alvia and Helen (Nash) Diffin. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard E. Shattuck, son Dennis Wayne Johnson and infant son Alvia Shattuck as well as her eight siblings.

For many years Norma worked beside her husband on their farm on Shattuck Road in Red Beach and in later years worked at Wareknitters in Calais.

Norma was a member of the Second Baptist Church and also enjoyed the friends and activities at Sunrise Circle Apartments, where she lived for many years. Norma lived her last years at the North Street Bridge Home where she received the loving care of the CRMA staff and the compassion of owners Jake and Rhonda Chambers.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Shattuck and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Johnson, grandchildren Scott Johnson, Jennifer Calhoun (Andrew), Melanie Steadman, Steven Todd Pagels, Ben Pagels, great-grandchildren Caleb and Jason Steadman, and very special nephew Walter Loring and his partner Susan Pachey.

A brief celebration of life will be held at a graveside service in the Red Beach Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. September 8, 2017. Cards may be sent to the family, c/o Linda Shattuck P.O. Box 496, Calais, Maine, 04619. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to Downeast Hospice. The family also wishes to thank Community Health and Counseling Hospice for their end-of-life care.